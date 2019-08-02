NACCO Industries (NC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Christina Kmetko -- Investor Relations Consultant

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2019 second-quarter earnings call. I am Christina Kmetko, and I am responsible for investor relations at NACCO Industries. I will be providing a brief overview of our quarterly results and business outlook, and then I will open up the call for your questions.

Joining me today are JC Butler, president and chief executive officer of both NACCO and North American Coal; and Elizabeth Loveman, NACCO's vice president and controller. Yesterday, we published our second-quarter 2019 results and filed our 10-Q. Copies of our earnings release and 10-Q are available on our website. For anyone who is not able to listen to today's entire call, an archived version of this webcast will be on our website later this afternoon and available for approximately 12 months.

Now let me discuss our 2019 second quarter. I will cover our consolidated results first and then provide the highlights for each segment. On a consolidated basis, our operating profit increased 17.4% to $9.2 million from $7.8 million in the prior-year second quarter. Our consolidated net income increased to $8 million or $1.14 per share, up from $6.4 million or $0.92 per share last year.

Now let me discuss our 2019 second quarter. I will cover our consolidated results first and then provide the highlights for each segment. On a consolidated basis, our operating profit increased 17.4% to $9.2 million from $7.8 million in the prior-year second quarter. Our consolidated net income increased to $8 million or $1.14 per share, up from $6.4 million or $0.92 per share last year.

For the year-to-date period, our effective income tax rate was 15.2%, compared with 12% in 2018. A significant increase in operating profit at our minerals management segment was the biggest driver of the higher net income. Operating profit in the minerals management segment increased, because lessees operated more wells in our Ohio mineral reserve, which increased the amount of royalty income we received. This favorability was partially offset by lower operating profit at both the coal mining and North American mining segments.

At our coal mining segment, operating profit decreased mainly due to higher employee-related costs and a decrease in earnings of the unconsolidated operations. The decrease in the unconsolidated operations earnings was primarily because of fewer coal tons delivered as a result of customer plant outages. However, an improvement at our consolidated coal operations resulting from both an increase in customer requirements, as well as a reduction in cost per ton sold at Mississippi Lignite Mining Company helped to partly offset the decline at the unconsolidated coal operations. We mentioned in our release that we were able to transfer certain Centennial mine permits to third parties, which resulted in $400,000 loss.

While this loss is not significant, we called it out, because the transactions that generate the loss allowed us to reduce the centennial mine reclamation liability on our balance sheet by $5.4 million and will result in a reduction of future cash outlays. At our North American mining segment, we reported an operating loss this quarter compared with modest operating profit in last year's second quarter. The second-quarter loss included higher employee-related and business development costs, as well as an increase in supplies and repairs and maintenance expenses. These higher costs were partially offset by incremental earnings attributable to a new customer contract.