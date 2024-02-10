Nacogdoches asks some residents to consider evacuation from near creeks as roads flood

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches said that residents near Banita and Lanana creeks should consider evacuating as more rain is potentially on the way.

According to the city, the creek’s water levels are already rising and have nearly reached their banks.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said the following roads have been closed by flooding:

CR 302 at Hughes Bottom

CR 392 at the bridge

CR 112

CR 120

CR 434

CR 438

4400 block of CR 411 – water over the bridge near Woden.

3700 block of FM 2782 – water over the road.

1000 block of CR 116 – water over the road.

The sheriff’s office added that the heaviest rain will be moving east out of the county soon but rain will continue throughout the night and that more thunderstorms are expected on Sunday.

