Nacogdoches Police warn of scammer impersonating sergeant

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department is warning the public about a scammer pretending to be Sgt. Brett Ayres who is asking people to send them money to avoid an arrest.

The caller will reportedly try and convince their scam victims that they need to send money to not be arrested for various arrest warrants.

“Sgt. Brett Ayres is an actual police sergeant at NPD, but we do not operate this way. If you receive a call such as this, please do not send any money to anyone. These types of scams have unfortunately taken place in recent years in our county with other law enforcement agencies and using the names of other legitimate law enforcement personnel. This is a scam and we hope nobody falls victim to this.” Nacogdoches Police Department

