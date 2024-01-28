Nacogdoches Wastewater Treatment Plant overflows 100,000 gallons of rainwater, sewage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches said that their Wastewater Treatment Plant has overflowed 100,000 gallons of rainwater and sanitary sewage into Lanana Creek.

The overflow happened after the plant was overwhelmed because of the excess of seven and a half inches of rain that the city said they got over the last week. The overflow happened at a manhole near the plant and then went into Lanana Creek.

According to the City, the environmental threat of the overflow is minimal as it contained 95% rainwater.

“Heavy rains in the area have caused flooding conditions on all waterways throughout our system, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced the same problem. The system is rated for just less than 13 million gallons per day, and we experienced flows in excess of 18 million gallons per day.” City of Nacogdoches

The system is now operating at normal capacity after going into emergency bypass mode for a time.

