Nadal calls Australia Open victory 'an unforgettable experience'
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal shares his enthusiasm for his record men's 21st Grand Slam title as he addresses the media after he beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final. Nadal's achievement comes only a few months after he thought he would never be able to return to the tour because of a foot injury.