Nadhim Zahawi: I am being smeared over my tax affairs and finances

Nadhim Zahawi has complained of being the victim of a smear campaign over his tax affairs and finances.

Mr Zahawi, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer and candidate to be the new Tory party leader, issued a statement on social media on Sunday evening vehemently denying claims that he had been under investigation by criminal authorities and the HMRC, a department he now heads.

The allegations had threatened to derail his bid to become prime minister. He said if he were elected party leader and installed in Downing Street, he would publish all future tax returns.

In a strongly worded statement, Mr Zahawi said: “There have been news stories over the last few days which are inaccurate, unfair and are clearly smears. It’s very sad that such smears should be circulated and sadder still that they have been published.

“These smears have falsely claimed that the Serious Fraud Office, the national crime agency, and HMRC are looking into me. Let me be absolutely clear. I am not aware of this. I have not been told that this is the case.

"I’ve always declared my financial interests and paid my taxes in the UK. If there are questions, of course, I will answer any questions HMRC has of me.

“And I will go further to reassure colleagues and the wider public. I make a commitment today that, if I am prime minister, I think the right thing to do is for me to publish my tax return annually.”

'Other smears'

He also said there were “other smears” he wished to deal with.

“There have been claims I benefit from an offshore trust. Again, let me be clear, I do not benefit from an offshore trust. Nor does my wife. I have never been a non-dom, my wife has never been non-dom, she’s never used offshore status, or a company to avoid tax.

"I have never used offshore companies or services firms based in tax havens for the purchase of property or properties in the UK.”

He added: “I have only been resident of one country since arriving in the UK as an 11-year-old. I have never sought tax status in any country other than the UK.

“I’ve answered these supposed allegations because I think the right thing to do is to be transparent. I have corrected the record. I trust these smears will now be seen for exactly what they are.”