Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

Half an hour before curfew on June 1, baton-swinging police fired smoke canisters, flashbang grenades and rubber bullets to drive protesters farther from the White House, enabling President Donald Trump to walk across Lafayette Park and hold up a Bible in front of St. John’s Church, a house of worship visited by U.S. presidents for two centuries.

Video Transcript

JERRY NADLER: You really can't hide behind legal fictions this time, Mr. Barr. It's all out in the open where the people can see what you are doing for themselves. The president wants footage for his campaign ads, and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered.

In most of these cities, the protests had begun to wind down before you marched in and confronted the protesters, and the protesters aren't mobs. They are mothers and veterans and mayors.

In this moment, real leadership would entail de-escalation, collaboration, and looking for ways to peacefully resolve our differences. Instead, you used pepper spray and truncheons on American citizens. You did it here in Washington. You did it in Lafayette Square. You expanded it to Portland, and now you are projecting fear and violence nationwide in pursuit of obvious political objectives. Shame on you, Mr. Barr.

WILLIAM BARR: Can I just say--

JERRY NADLER: Shame on you.

WILLIAM BARR: Can I just--

JERRY NADLER: My time is expired.