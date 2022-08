ABC News

On Tuesday, four months after the once-unthinkable happened and the New York courts rejected state Democrats' aggressive gerrymandering of their next congressional districts, the resulting matchups forced by the new maps (overseen by a third party) pitted decades-long incumbents against one another. It's basically the opposite of what Democrats had hoped for after the 2020 census, when they saw the redistricting process as a way not just to squeeze out Republican seats in New York -- but to make up for what they said were deficits elsewhere, in even more heavily Republican gerrymandered states like Florida. The resulting drama came to a close Tuesday with some of the most hotly watched Dem primaries of the entire cycle, most principally Rep. Jerrod Nadler v. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in New York’s 12th, a battle of two of the city's most powerful and longest-serving legislators.