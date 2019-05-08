Nadler says Barr contempt citation will go to House floor 'rapidly'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, after his panel voted on Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to release an unredacted copy of the Mueller report, said the measure would go to the House floor "rapidly."

"This was a very grave and momentous step that we were forced to take today to move a contempt citation against the attorney general of the United States. We did not relish doing this. But we had no choice," Nadler told reporters after the vote.

