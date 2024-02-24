Naf Naf Grill plans first NC restaurant in Charlotte

Naf Naf Grill is bringing its Middle Eastern cuisine to south Charlotte in what will be the fast-casual restaurant chain’s first North Carolina location.

Naf Naf is planning a late spring opening for that location at 10706 Providence Road in Promenade on Providence, it said in a news release.

That shopping center also is set to add a small-format IKEA store this summer.

It won’t be the first Naf Naf in the Charlotte region, however. The Chicago-based brand debuted in the local market in November 2022 with a restaurant in Fort Mill.

