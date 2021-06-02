Naftali Bennett is Netanyahu's former protege, now successor

  • Ayelet Shaked, left, and Naftali Bennett, parliament members from Yamina party, chat during a special session of the Knesset, whereby Israeli lawmakers elect a new president, at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett, left, smiles as he speaks to Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid during a special session of the Knesset, whereby Israeli lawmakers elect a new president, at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett looks on during a special session of the Knesset, whereby Israeli lawmakers elect a new president, at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 3

APTOPIX Israel Politics

Ayelet Shaked, left, and Naftali Bennett, parliament members from Yamina party, chat during a special session of the Knesset, whereby Israeli lawmakers elect a new president, at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LAURIE KELLMAN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — For months, Naftali Bennett vexed Israel's political establishment by refusing to say whether he and his Yamina party would get behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Now the 49-year-old tech millionaire and former Netanyahu protege is poised to become his successor.

His rise to Israel's top job is a historic turn for the 73-year-old nation after four inconclusive elections and a brutal 11-day war with Hamas' militant rulers in the Gaza Strip. As a fragile truce held into its second week, Bennett finally announced his party would join with allies of centrist Yair Lapid to form a government.

They completed the deal late Wednesday, just a half hour before a midnight deadline, paving the way to formally oust Netanyahu in the coming days.

The “change” coalition reflects a pragmatic streak in the 49-year-old father of four who built his career on becoming the pro-settlement, anti-Palestinian statehood leader of the new Israeli right. It also reflects Israel's mercurial politics.

Less than two months ago, Bennett signed a pledge on national television. “I won’t let Lapid become prime minister, with or without a rotation, because I’m a man of the right and for me values are important,” he said. Yet that's exactly what will happen under Lapid and Bennett's deal to serve as premier in two-year shifts.

Bennett was more circumspect when he announced the deal this week.

“No one will be asked to give up their ideology, but everyone will have to postpone the realization of some of their dreams,” he said. "We will focus on what can be done, instead of arguing over what is impossible.”

Bennett is a modern Orthodox Jew and lives in the upscale Tel Aviv suburb of Raanana, rather than the settlements he champions.

“The mistake," Bennett told The Associated Press in 2012, "is to categorize me as extreme.”

Bennett began life with his American-born parents in Haifa, then bounced with his family between North America and Israel, military service, law school and the private sector. Throughout, he’s curated a persona that’s at once modern, religious and nationalist.

After serving in the elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit, Bennett went to law school at Hebrew University and made a fortune in the largely secular world of technology. In 1999, he co-founded Cyota, an anti-fraud software company that he sold in 2005 to U.S.-based RSA Security for $145 million.

Bennett has said the bitter experience of Israel's 2006 war against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah drove him to politics. The monthlong war ended inconclusively, and Israel's military and political leadership at the time was widely criticized as bungling the campaign.

Bennett made his debut as Netanyahu’s chief of staff for two years. They parted ways after a mysterious falling out that Israeli media linked to Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, who wields great influence over her husband's inner circle.

The two clashed again when Bennett fiercely opposed Netanyahu’s decision in late 2009 to slow settlement construction in a U.S.-led effort to encourage Palestinians to renew peace talks. Bennett briefly served as head of the West Bank settler's council, Yesha.

He marched into national politics in his own right in 2013, remaking a party of pro-settlement advocates and later serving as cabinet minister of diaspora affairs, education and defense in various governments.

Then came a series of inconclusive Israeli elections and corruption charges against Netanyahu. Before the latest election on March 23, he refused to say whether he would sit as part of a Netanyahu-led coalition.

Like the other elections, the March contest failed to produce a governing majority. Netanyahu failed to form a coalition of 61 votes in the Knesset. Then it was Lapid's turn.

On Sunday night, Bennett announced he would form a government with “my friend,” Lapid. The alternative, he said, was to force the country into more elections.

“Or we can halt this insanity," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced Wednesday that they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader. The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came shortly before a midnight deadline and prevented what could have been Israel's fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces uncertain future

    Rivals of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are joining forces to try and oust him from power. If Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid are able to close a deal, it could end Netanyahu's record-setting tenure as prime minister. George Birnbaum, Bennett's chief strategist and pollster and a former chief of staff for Netanyahu, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.

  • Leaders of Israel's anti-Netanyahu coalition get extra police protection as Netanyahu battles ouster

    Leaders of Israel's anti-Netanyahu coalition get extra police protection as Netanyahu battles ouster

  • Explainer-Israel is set for a change of government. Who? When? Why?

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is on the verge of being toppled from power after more than a decade in office. The 71-year-old right-winger looks set to be ousted by an unlikely coalition of right-wing, centrist and other parties who clinched a deal to form a government that would break a period of unprecedented political deadlock that saw four elections in two years. NAFTALI BENNETT, 49, heads the ultra-nationalist party Yamina - "Rightwards".

  • Macron's blunt style may harm bid for new African chapter

    The French leader tries to improve links with Africa but his undiplomatic language may get in the way.

  • Netanyahu's rivals reach deal to boot him as Israel's prime minister after leading the country for 12 years

    Naftali Bennett, a far right nationalist, is set to replace Netanyahu as part of a power-sharing deal with centrist Yair Lapid.

  • Britain and EU sign fishing deal – but it ‘won’t please everyone’

    Britain and the European Union on Wednesday agreed the first ever annual deal on the management of shared fish stocks after Brexit. In anticipation of a potential backlash from British fishermen, Whitehall sources on Wednesday night cautioned that agreement would not "please everyone". Brussels said the new fishing agreement proved that the UK and EU could work together after months of tensions since the UK left the Brexit transition period on December 31. The European Commission said the new de

  • Netanyahu opponents reach deal to form new government

    Netanyahu opponents reach deal to form new government

  • Science chief wants next pandemic vaccine ready in 100 days

    The new White House science adviser wants to have a vaccine ready to fight the next pandemic in just about 100 days after recognizing a potential viral outbreak. In his first interview after being sworn in Wednesday, Eric Lander painted a rosy near future where a renewed American emphasis on science not only better prepares the world for the next pandemic with plug-and-play vaccines, but also changes how medicine fights disease and treats patients, curbs climate change and further explores space. “This is a moment in so many ways, not just health, that we can rethink fundamental assumptions about what’s possible and that’s true of climate and energy and many areas,” Lander told The Associated Press.

  • 'Good omen' for Benzema despite penalty miss on France return

    Karim Benzema said he was happy with his performance despite a missed penalty as he made his first France appearance in almost six years in Wednesday's 3-0 Euro 2020 friendly win over Wales in Nice.

  • Colby Covington: ‘Nothing for me to gain anymore’ fighting Jorge Masvidal

    Colby Covington speaks with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn about his desire to fight Jorge Masvidal fizzling out.

  • Western Sahara independence chief testifies in Spanish court

    The leader of a movement seeking independence from Morocco testified Tuesday in a Spanish investigation into allegations against him of torture, genocide and other crimes. Brahim Ghali appeared before an investigating magistrate at the National Court in Madrid via videoconference from a hospital in Logroño, a northern Spanish city where the 71-year old was hospitalized last month after falling seriously ill with COVID-19. Ghali heads the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, based in refugee camps in western Algeria.

  • Israelis, Emiratis meet in Dubai to discuss investments

    At the luxurious Armani hotel inside the world's tallest skyscraper in Dubai, Israelis in kippas and Emiratis in long white robes and kanduras gathered Wednesday to discuss investment opportunities. There was extremely little mention of the Palestinians or the fact that barely two weeks ago, Israel was a country still at war. Several Israeli and Emirati speakers opened their remarks with both the Hebrew greeting of “Shalom” and the Arabic greeting of “Salam.”

  • Opponents of Netanyahu reach deal to oust longtime Israeli prime minister

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.

  • China's new three-child policy draws scepticism, cost questions

    China's decision to allow families to have up to three children was met with scepticism on Tuesday, with doubts expressed on social media whether it would make much difference, and calls for details on what promised "supportive measures" will include. On Monday, Beijing announced that it was lifting the two-child limit in an effort to encourage more child-bearing, weeks after census data confirmed rapid aging and a decline in fertility that puts China on track to see its population, the world's largest, begin shrinking. The major policy shift will include supportive measures "conducive to improving our country's population structure," the official Xinhua news agency said.

  • Jake Paul: Tyron Woodley ‘will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds’

    In his sternest test to date, Jake Paul expects to make quick work of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their boxing match.

  • AMC, GameStop Rallies Deal Shorts Another $848 Million Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp.’s stock rallies Tuesday hammered short sellers to the tune of $848 million, deepening bears’ horrific 2021 losses.The movie theater operator’s 23% surge handed shorts $536 million in mark-to-market losses, while the video-game retailer’s 12% rally dealt another $312 million blow, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. Their meteoric gains have squeezed short sellers with losses ballooning to about $9.25 billion in tota

  • Iran's largest warship catches fire, sinks under unclear circumstance

    Iran's largest warship catches fire, sinks under unclear circumstance

  • How Soccer Clubs Became the Latest Must-Have Celebrity Investment

    On the surface, LeBron James, Natalie Portman and Guy Fieri don’t necessarily have much in common. All three, however, are part of ownership groups of soccer teams — or, in Fieri’s case, at least rumored to be. The full list of celebrities who own soccer teams, either entirely or as part of a group, is […] The post How Soccer Clubs Became the Latest Must-Have Celebrity Investment appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Virus disaster leaves deep scars on India's economy

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Expectations for India’s economic growth are being revised sharply lower as a surge in people losing their jobs and defaulting on debt suggest a more halting recovery from the financial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Economists are downgrading their estimates as a range of data – from the rate of cheques bouncing to the amount of mortgaged gold jewellery up for sale - shows the extent of the economic damage from a devastating second wave of the disease. Some observers also fear the psychological blow from the virus disaster that ripped through India this year killing tens of thousands of people will leave consumer reluctant to spend.