Naftali Bennett: The right-wing millionaire who may end Netanyahu era

  • Leader of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem
  • Leader of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett walks after delivering a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem
  • Leader of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem
  • Leader of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem
1 / 4

Naftali Bennett: The right-wing millionaire who may end Netanyahu era

Leader of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett delivers a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maayan Lubell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Maayan Lubell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Naftali Bennett, Israel's likely next prime minister, is a self-made tech millionaire who dreams of annexing most of the occupied West Bank.

Bennett has said that creation of a Palestinian state would be suicide for Israel, citing security reasons.

But the standard-bearer of Israel's religious right and staunch supporter of Jewish settlements said on Sunday he was joining forces with his political opponents to save the country from political disaster.

The son of American immigrants, Bennett, 49, is a generation younger than 71-year-old Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader.

A former commando, Bennett named his eldest son after Netanyahu's brother, Yoni, who was killed in an Israeli raid to free hijacked passengers at Uganda's Entebbe airport in 1976.

Bennett has had a long and often rocky relationship with Netanyahu, working between 2006 and 2008 as a senior aide to the then-opposition leader before leaving on reported bad terms.

Bennett stormed into national politics in 2013, revamping a pro-settler party and serving as minister of defence as well as of education and the economy in various Netanyahu governments.

A former leader of Yesha, the main settler movement in the West Bank, Bennett made annexation of parts of the territory that Israel captured in a 1967 war a major feature of his political platform.

But as head of a so-called government of "change" that will include left-wing and centrist parties, while relying on support in parliament from Arab legislators, following through on annexation would be politically unfeasible.

Bennett said on Sunday both the right and left would have to compromise on such ideological matters.

Born in the Israeli city of Haifa to immigrants from San Francisco, Bennett is a modern-Orthodox religious Jew. He lives with his wife, Gilat, a dessert chef, and their four children in the affluent Tel Aviv suburb of Raanana.

Like Netanyahu, Bennett speaks fluent American-accented English and spent some of his childhood in north America, where his parents were on sabbatical.

While working in the high-tech sector, Bennett studied law at Jerusalem's Hebrew University. In 1999, he formed a start-up and then moved to New York, eventually selling his anti-fraud software company, Cyota, to U.S. security firm RSA for $145 million in 2005.

POLICY

Last year, as Netanyahu’s government sought to press ahead with West Bank annexation and settlement building in the final months of the Trump administration, Bennett, then defence chief, said: "The building momentum in the country must not be stopped, even for a second."

The annexation plan was eventually scrapped when Israel formalised ties with the United Arab Emirates. Analysts see little chance of it being resurrected under Donald Trump's Democratic successor, President Joe Biden, if ever.

Nonetheless, Palestinians are likely to regard Bennett's elevation as a blow to hopes of a negotiated peace and an independent state, the long-standing diplomatic formula that Biden favours.

After Israel in March held its fourth election in two years Bennett, who leads the far-right Yamina party, said a fifth vote would be a national calamity and entered talks with the centre-left block that forms the main opposition to Netanyahu.

An advocate of liberalising the economy, Bennett has voiced support for cutting government red tape and taxes.

Unlike some of his former allies on the religious right, Bennett is comparatively liberal on issues such as gay rights and the relationship between religion and state in a country where Orthodox rabbis wield strong influence.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli right wing leader announces plan to oust Netanyahu with "change government"

    The leader of Israel's right wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, said in a speech Sunday he'll do everything in his power to form a unity government with opposition leader Yair Lapid “to get the country back on the right track."Why it matters: A new "change government" could end the political crisis that has led to four elections in Israel in two years. It would make Bennett prime minister, bringing an end to 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu's rule.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Bennett, who called Lapid his “friend”, in the speech accused Netanyahu of lying when he says he can form a right wing government with 61 members of the legislature.He added that the alternative to a unity government was a fifth election, which he said would lead to a sixth and seventh election. “This will tear apart our country brick by brick until our house collapses on us”, Bennett said.“Mr. Netanyahu is not trying to form a right wing government. He knows it's impossible. He wants to take the country to his own personal Masada,” Bennett said. He said Netanyahu was operating a “well-oiled machine that is spreading lies to sow fear in the public.”Bennett stressed the new unity government will not be left-wing, and that it wouldn't give up territories or hesitate to go on a military operation if one is needed.“The left wing part of the government made big compromises … each side of the government will have a veto power and equal number of votes”, Bennett said.The other side: Netanyahu gave a statement shortly after Bennett’s speech, calling him a liar and “the con artist of the century.” He called on right wing voters to put pressure on the members of Knesset from Bennett’s party so that they don't vote in favor of the new government.Worth noting: Under a “change government,” Bennett would serve as prime minister for two years before Lapid rotates into the job. It would be the most wide-ranging coalition ever formed in Israel.What’s next: Bennett’s and Lapid’s negotiations teams convened right after the speech. Lapid and Bennett were already on the verge of a deal three weeks ago when talks suspended over the Gaza operation.Both of them want to finish negotiations by Monday or Tuesday, and notify President Rivlin that they managed to form a government. The swearing in of the government could take place no more than a week later.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Health workers sue Texas hospital over mandatory Covid vaccinations

    The workers claim the mandate violates the Nuremberg Code

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Chase Elliott can do something in the Coke 600 his NASCAR legend father never did

    Neither Chase Elliott nor his father Bill have ever won the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT to force Game 7

    Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored at 15:15 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night to force Game 7 in the first-round series. Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Carey Price made 41 saves in front of the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the pandemic. With his team outshot 13-2 and struggling to generate anything in the extra period, Kotkaniemi ripped a shot past Jack Campbell's glove side after Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott turned the puck over to Paul Byron.

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Boston nightlife buzzing after Massachusetts lifts COVID-19 restrictions

    Some people told NewsCenter 5 that they waited in line for more than an hour to get into some Boston bars.

  • Texas Republicans push forward strict voting rights bill after marathon debate

    The bill will almost certainly pass the GOP-majority House and be signed into law by the governor

  • American Airlines bans alcohol after customer altercations as Memorial Day weekend travel surges

    An American Airlines official says there have been ‘deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft’ over the past week, as travel in the US has soared

  • OTR: Danielle Allen explains how she went from conservative Republican to progressive Democrat

    The Harvard political professor says she grew up in a conservative family and that her dad served in the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

  • Terance Mann embodies the Clippers' fighting spirit heading into Game 4

    With the Clippers needing another win Sunday in Dallas. Clippers wing Terance Mann has not been able to enjoy a breakout season after personal loss.

  • Medical Alert: Tips on spending time in the sun this summer

    Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer and if you plan on spending more time in the sun this season there are some things you should be aware of. Joining us is Medstar Health dermatologist Dr. Min Deng.

  • Coke 600 live updates: Kyle Larson sweeps all 4 stages to win longest race in NASCAR

    Lap-by-lap highlights from the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Nikki Haley called VP Kamala Harris 'unprofessional and unfit' for telling people to 'enjoy the long weekend'

    Haley appeared to take issue with Harris not tweeting about the meaning of Memorial Day, which the VP did the next day. Haley has not as of Sunday.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn said the US should have a coup like Myanmar, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government

    At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.

  • ‘Friends' reunion director responds to speculation about Matthew Perry's health

    Perry has been candid about his previous struggles with substance abuse during his time on the show.

  • Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks

    GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.