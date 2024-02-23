Nafziger latest to turn himself in

Feb. 22—GOSHEN — Roger Nafziger, one of five people with arrest warrants issued for them concerning possible election fraud during the 2022 school board election, turned himself in for arrest Thursday.

He is one of four current Goshen School Board members who had charges filed against them Monday by Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker. Arrest warrants were subsequently issued. Along with Nafziger, charges were filed against Allan Kauffman, Mario Garber and Jose Elizalde. A fifth person involved in the election who turned herself in was Andrea Johnson. She was a candidate but did not win. She faces the same charges as the sitting board members.

Elizalde, Garber and Johnson had turned themselves in for arrest before Nafziger.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office did not have Kauffman in their system Thursday afternoon.

The charges for each person include a Level 6 felony count of filing a fraudulent report and a Class B misdemeanor of accepting a contribution made in another's name. Kauffman's includes four additional Class B misdemeanor charges of accepting a contribution made in another's name.

The State of Indiana sentencing guidelines find that a person convicted of a Level 6 Felony can be sentenced from 6 months to up to 2.5 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000. For a Class B misdemeanor, imprisonment can be up to 180 days, with a fine of up to $1,000.

The Goshen News contacted the Indiana Attorney General's Office to ask if a sitting board member would need to be removed from office if convicted of a felony. We were referred to these statutes: IC 3-8-1-5 for candidates and IC 5-8-1-38 for incumbents.

In a 2022 newsletter for Indiana School Board Association (attached in the online version), general counsel Lisa Tanselle cites the same code for removal of a school board member from office if convicted of a felony.

She writes: "Additionally, IC 5-8-1-38 provides for the removal of a public officer if the individual is convicted of a felony during the officer's term of office. The definition of 'public officer' includes an elected or appointed school board member.

"Under this provision [IC 5-8-1-38(a)(2)], the officer is removed from office by operation of law when a jury or judge publicly announces a verdict against the officer for a felony or when the person pleads guilty or nolo contendere to a felony.

"Any subsequent reduction of the felony to a Class A misdemeanor does not affect the removal of the officer unless the felony was not related to action taken as a public officer. If, however, the felony conviction is subsequently reversed, vacated, set aside or not entered because the court did not accept the guilty plea, and the officer's term has not yet expired, the officer must be reinstated to the office.

"There are no reported cases involving the removal of a school board member for a felony conviction."

BACKGROUND

The charges stem from the 2022 school board election in which contributions were reportedly gathered and distributed to candidates to help pay for a mailer against three other candidates.

The mailer was sent to Elkhart Township residents Oct. 29, at a cost of $11,770, through MapleCity Printing.

At the April 27, 2023 Elkhart County Election Board hearing which is the body that turned over evidence to the Elkhart County Prosecutor, fines were issued to about 40 people for campaign violations.

During testimony leading up to the board's finding, former mayor and current school board member Allan Kauffman, who also happened to be Goshen Community School board candidate Jose Elizalde's campaign chairman, said he was approached by Sue Neeb, a retired school teacher who was not charged with the five, who had concerns about 2022 Primary Election school board candidates Rob Roeder, Ryan Glick and Linda Hartman. The trio are associated with Purple for Parents, an advocacy group that speaks out against Critical Race Theory, Social Emotional Learning, and the state's obscenity loophole, among other topics.

Neeb was concerned about the future of local education should the P4P candidates gain elected office. At the time, Kauffman said Neeb had wished to remain anonymous to prevent backlash of her husband's business. Kauffman told her if she gathered the funds, he'd see to it that a mailer could be distributed.

Once the funds were collected, he distributed them among Goshen School Board election candidates' campaigns, including those of Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger and Andrea Johnson. Those campaign finance committees then paid MapleCity Printing for the cost of the mailer. The candidates listed Kauffman as the donor on campaign finance forms, which the board later discovered was technically untrue. Per election law, any person who donates more than $100 toward a campaign should be listed on finance forms.

The Elkhart County Election Board found that Neeb collected funds from a total of 32 individuals and, while she did keep some records, election law dictates that donors offer name, address, occupation, date and dollar amount for all donations — and Neeb did not collect all of the necessary information. In addition, the board identified three individuals who donated more than $1,000, based on Neeb's own recordkeeping.

At the April 27, 2023 hearing of the Election Board, Elkhart County Chief Deputy of Elections Carol Smith also declared that due to the dollar amount collected, Neeb should have also developed her own committee, but her name wasn't listed on any of the four candidates' finance forms in connection with the donation.

After months of deliberation and evidence gathering, the Election Board issued civil penalties for those they knew to be involved in the campaign finance fraud, including anyone who donated to Neeb on behalf of the mailer. A total of 32 people donated to the mailer and anyone who donated less than $1,000 was fined $150, and the three individuals known to have donated more than $1,000 were fined $250.

Neeb was also fined for campaign finance violations, to the tune of $2,000.