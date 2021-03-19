Naga Munchetty: BBC Breakfast host sorry for liking flag tweets

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty present BBC Breakfast for part of the week

TV host Naga Munchetty has apologised for liking "offensive" tweets referencing a flag that appeared in an interview with a government minister.

On Thursday, she and BBC Breakfast co-host Charlie Stayt drew attention to a flag and a picture of the Queen behind Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Ending the interview, Stayt jokingly mentioned the size of his union jack.

Munchetty said she had removed the likes and that they did not "represent the views" of her or the broadcaster.

"I liked tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning," Munchetty posted on Twitter. "I have since removed these likes."

She added: "This do not represent the views of me or the BBC. I apologise for any offence taken."

The BBC declined to comment. In September, the corporation's incoming director general Tim Davie warned BBC staff about their use of social media.

