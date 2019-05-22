What Is NagaCorp Ltd.'s (HKG:3918) Share Price Doing?

NagaCorp Ltd. (HKG:3918), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in Cambodia, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SEHK over the last few months, increasing to HK$11.3 at one point, and dropping to the lows of HK$8.88. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NagaCorp's current trading price of HK$8.88 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NagaCorp’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is NagaCorp still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that NagaCorp’s ratio of 12.57x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.99x, which means if you buy NagaCorp today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that NagaCorp should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that NagaCorp’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from NagaCorp?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. NagaCorp’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 52%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 3918’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 3918? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 3918, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 3918, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

