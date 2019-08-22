Is Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals (NSE:NAGARFERT) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (NSE:NAGARFERT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals had debt of ₹13.3b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹16.1b over a year. On the flip side, it has ₹1.46b in cash leading to net debt of about ₹11.8b.

NSEI:NAGARFERT Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019

How Healthy Is Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals had liabilities of ₹26.7b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹4.71b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹1.46b and ₹8.76b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹21.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹2.60b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.

In the last year Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals actually shrunk its revenue by 60%, to ₹14b. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping ₹3.5b. When you combine this with the very significant balance sheet liabilities mentioned above, we are so wary of it that we are basically at a loss for the right words. Like every long-shot we're sure it has a glossy presentation outlining its blue-sky potential. But the reality is that it is low on liquid assets relative to liabilities, and it lost ₹6.0b in the last year. So we're about as excited about owning this stock as hiking up a snowy mountain with wet socks on in the rain. It's too risky for us.