Nagging Doubts About Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

Michael Rainey
·5 min read

Even as Senate Democrats prepare to push the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package over the finish line as soon as this weekend, some policy experts are still worried that the bill is poorly targeted, focused on the wrong issues or just plain too big.

According to The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein, Heather Long and Erica Werner Thursday, the grumblings of discontent aren’t limited to Republicans, whose opposition to the bill is both unanimous and unsurprising, and a number of economists of various political stripes. Some Democrats, including moderate senators whose support is needed to pass the legislation, have also had second thoughts.

One basic issue is the state of the economy, which continues to gather strength according to most analysts, due in large part to growing optimism about the pace of vaccinations. “The improving economy and improving outlook on the virus has dramatically changed the dynamic on Biden’s spending plans, but the bill has remained largely the same,” Bill Hoagland of the Bipartisan Policy Center told the Post.

Tinkering with the topline: Given the improving outlook, some economists say the package could be reduced. Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG, told the Post that $1.5 trillion would be enough, while panelists at the National Association for Business Economics put the number at about $1 trillion.

Echoing the complaints of many fellow Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) said this week that he thinks the bill is too large, though without providing an alternative. “It’s of a size that might have made sense a year ago … this is not a year ago,” McConnell said Tuesday. “We’re making extraordinary progress with the rollout of the vaccines.”

How much do states and cities need? The $350 billion allotted to state and local governments in the bill is a sticking point for many Republicans, who have long opposed what they inaccurately refer to as a “blue state bailout” that would supposedly aid profligate Democratic cities and states. “This bill would reward bad actions, because states who have not managed themselves well are the ones who are going to benefit from this,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Wednesday.

Most economists say that while states and cities need help, they probably need less than the bill provides. Moody’s Analytics estimates the need at about $61 billion, according to the Post. The conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute puts the number at about $100 billion, while the liberal-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities thinks it’s closer to $225 billion.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics who has spoken in support of the Biden plan, told the Post that he would prefer to shuffle some of the money around, moving some of the money away from states and cities and toward longer-term plans. “If I were king for the day, I’d scale back a few hundred billion on state and local and use that money to help with the infrastructure program that’s coming,” Zandi said. “That’s a more effective way of using the resources to get back to full employment.”

But some liberals defend the $350 billion figure, arguing that the need is real regardless of what the budget numbers say. “There’s no economic rationale for cutting the state and local aid down,” Lindsay Owens of the left-leaning Groundwork Collaborative told the Post. “The idea we just need to get back right to January 2020, and not a dollar more, is bananas. We should try to do better than that.”

Thinking longer-term: Some critics say that the Biden bill is missing an opportunity to rework some of the country’s social safety net. For example, Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) reportedly wanted to adjust the unemployment benefit provisions so that they responded to economic conditions rather than the whims of Congress, but that tweak was dropped from the bill due in part to concerns about the cost.

Other critics have focused on the bill’s failure to provide enough money for housing assistance, child poverty and health care. For example, while the bill provides $34 billion to increase subsidies on the Affordable Care Act health insurance exchanges, it provides a relatively modest $16 billion for state Medicaid programs. “Expanding Medicaid would be a much more efficient way of getting more people insured,” Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation told the Post.

White House sticks with the plan: For all the complaints, the Biden administration is showing no signs that it wants to redo the relief package. Although Biden signed off on tighter limits on relief payments in response to concerns from centrist Democratic senators, the administration still says it’s far more worried about doing too little rather than too much. “We’re still at the height of a pandemic,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday. “We are not going to recover from this pandemic tomorrow. The economic recession will not be recovered tomorrow.”

Some supporters say they’re sticking with the bill for the simple fact that political constraints make it hard to craft an alternative that is both timely and well-targeted. “This is not a perfect bill,” Jason Furman, who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, told the Post. “If an economist was designing it from scratch today, they would design it differently. But nothing Congress does is perfect, and as written the American Recovery Plan will be a major booster shot that will hopefully help close the remaining gaps in the economy.”

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.comTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long. 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machine