Is Nahar Poly Films Limited's (NSE:NAHARPOLY) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Nahar Poly Films Limited's (NSE:NAHARPOLY) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Nahar Poly Films's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 6.98. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹6.98 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Nahar Poly Films:

P/E of 6.98 = ₹34.70 ÷ ₹4.97 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Nahar Poly Films's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Nahar Poly Films has a lower P/E than the average (11.3) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

NSEI:NAHARPOLY Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

Nahar Poly Films's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Nahar Poly Films, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Nahar Poly Films saw earnings per share improve by -6.6% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 110% annually, over the last five years. But earnings per share are down 6.6% per year over the last three years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Nahar Poly Films's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Nahar Poly Films's ₹10.0m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Nahar Poly Films's P/E Ratio

Nahar Poly Films's P/E is 7.0 which is below average (13.4) in the IN market. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders don't think it will.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.