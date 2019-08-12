Nahar Poly Films (NSE:NAHARPOLY) Could Easily Take On More Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Nahar Poly Films Limited (NSE:NAHARPOLY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nahar Poly Films's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Nahar Poly Films had ₹10.3m of debt in March 2019, down from ₹221.1m, one year before. However, it does have ₹12.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ₹2.10m.

How Healthy Is Nahar Poly Films's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nahar Poly Films had liabilities of ₹106.3m due within 12 months and no liabilities due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹12.4m and ₹245.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast ₹151.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Nahar Poly Films is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Nahar Poly Films boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Nahar Poly Films has boosted its EBIT by 46%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Nahar Poly Films's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Nahar Poly Films has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Nahar Poly Films actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Nahar Poly Films has ₹2.1m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of ₹222m, being 204% of its EBIT. So is Nahar Poly Films's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Nahar Poly Films, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.