Is NAHL Group plc's (LON:NAH) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

The CEO of NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) is J. Atkinson. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does J. Atkinson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that NAHL Group plc has a market cap of UK£53m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of UK£241k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£223k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below UK£163m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is UK£251k.

So J. Atkinson is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

Is NAHL Group plc Growing?

NAHL Group plc has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 15% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -5.7% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has NAHL Group plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 40%, NAHL Group plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Remuneration for J. Atkinson is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! Shareholders may want to check for free if NAHL Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

