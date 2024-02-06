Nahla's set to close this month

Feb. 6—Nahla's Middle Eastern Restaurant is set to close this month.

Co-owner Nicole Mansour said the restaurant, which opened in 1994, is set to close in a few weeks before the end of February. No official last day has been set yet for the 1703 Wilmington Road restaurant.

"We felt it was a good time to do what we want to do," Mansour said. "We're thankful to New Castle, for all of the support."

Mansour said there were reasons the restaurant is closing, including family members who want to retire and others, like herself, wanting to move to Tampa, Florida.

"We hoped to one day to expand," Mansour said.

Mansour, who currently runs the business with her brother Touni Mansour, said the family hopes to start a food truck business there, which could expand to another sit-down restaurant. She is unsure if the Nahla's name will continue.

She also said the business had struggled to hire and retain employees following the pandemic.

Nahla's was started in 1994 by the late Nahla and Haisam Mansour, who both had immigrated to the United States from Syria.

Mansour said her parents didn't know English when they came here, but gradually learned not only the language and American culture but also the recipes that would be the restaurant's menu for nearly 30 years.

"It got us to where we are today," Mansour said.

Mansour said the restaurant has been family-oriented since its inception.

Her great-aunt Ilham Fayad, for example, helped in the beginning and worked for 25 years. Meanwhile, server Tiffany Bame worked at Nahla's since 1995.

Nahla's will honor all customer gift cards up until the closing date. The closing date will be announced by the restaurant soon.

nvercilla@ncnewsonline.com