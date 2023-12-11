Nail-biting round 5 crowns Perks Coffee Shop & Cafe as best coffee on the MS Coast

After five rounds and more than 51,000 votes, the Mississippi Coast has identified its favorite coffee source: Perks Coffee Shop & Cafe.

Pitted against 27 competitors in the Sun Herald’s bracket competition, Perks was an early favorite. The Gulfport business garnered more than 3,000 votes in the first round. By round two, Perks slid into the lead with more than 2,600 votes.

“We’d like to thank anyone who voted. We were humbled and honored,” said Mileah Lyon. She owns the shop with her mother-in-law, Linda Lyon.

Perks co-owner Linda Lyon prepares potato salad from scratch. The popular side comes with any sandwich or wrap.

To show their appreciation, the shop is offering a free coffee to anyone who comes in and says,”Best coffee on the coast.”

The coffee shop and cafe took more than half the 8,030 votes in round three. Perks also had nearly twice the votes of its nearest competitor in round three, taking first place with 4,107 votes.

In the fourth round, Perks took a decisive lead with 4,926 votes. About 64% of the 7,672 votes went to the 6-year-old coffee shop.

Things really heated up in the final round. More than 21,000 votes were cast in the tight race between Perks and Coffee Culture. Perks kept its lead with 11,453 votes.

“That’s awesome,” Mileah said. “We just love all our supporters.”

The owners say the key to their success is the passion their team shows for their customers and their coffee. “We have a great team: Joey, Kayla, Charles, Zee, Kelsie, Kailey, Zoe and Emma,” Mileah said. Everyone pitches in for social media posts and photos. They’re also always ready to lend a helping hand during events.

The family business shows its love with community events like Bikes & Baristas, karaoke nights and paint parties. The shop’s angel tree and toy drive are still underway. “If you bring in an unwrapped toy that is valued over $10, you get a free latte,” Mileah said.

Since moving to a larger space about 100 yards from its original location, Perks Coffee Shop & Cafe has extended its menu of food and drinks. The menu includes blueberry affogato, breakfast bowls and sandwiches of just about every variety.

The Perks menu includes blueberry affogato.

Perks is located at 1309 25th Street in Gulfport. Their winter hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Perks Coffee Shop and Cafe offers indoor and outdoor seating.

