Nail-gun-wielding man shot, wounded by police in northeastern Kansas

A northeastern Kansas man was shot and critically wounded by police on Wednesday night after he allegedly fired a nail gun at officers who were responding to a welfare check.

The shooting unfolded in the small town of Sabetha in Nehama County, Kansas. Local police were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the residence of a man who was threatening suicide, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Police were initially unable to convince the man, identified by police as 38-year-old Kelly J. Hall, to come outside. They communicated with him via a public announcement system until they eventually heard a popping noise coming from inside the house, according to the KBI.

Roughly two hours after police first arrived, Hall exited his house while holding a nail gun. He allegedly ignored commands from police to drop the nail gun and started shooting nails at police, the KBI says.

Hall was struck by rounds fired by a Sabetha officer and a Nehama County Sheriff’s deputy. He retreated into the home and was given medical attention by police before being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Hall was later transferred to a Topeka hospital for treatment. His medical condition is described as critical but stable.

None of the police officers was injured, the KBI said.

The KBI is leading the investigation of the police shooting. Those findings will be submitted to the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office for review.