Nail salon robbery gets awkward as customers ignore would-be thief, Georgia video shows

A man tried to rob a Georgia nail salon, but things didn’t go so smoothly, security video shows.

It happened Monday, July 3, at Nail First in Atlanta’s Buckhead community, according to the city’s police department.

Witnesses told police a man wearing a hat, sunglasses and blue jeans came in and demanded they get on the ground and empty their pockets.

His orders went largely ignored, however.

“Give me all your money!” he shouts, according to the video. “Get down! Where’s the money?”

Many of the shop’s patrons appeared unfazed by the would-be thief, who had one hand hidden inside a bag, video shows. A woman briefly put her hands up and left as the man continued shouting commands.

The man demanded people’s cash once more before awkwardly turning to leave the shop — empty-handed. Investigators said he drove away in a silver-colored sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the would-be thief.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here.

