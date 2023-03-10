After Najee Seabrooks' death, why are NJ bills for civilian review boards still stalled?

PATERSON — Efforts to create local civilian boards that would investigate allegations of police misconduct have stalled in the New Jersey Legislature for more than two years.

Social justice activists assert the lack of progress on those reforms has sent a disturbing message of non-accountability to law enforcement officers. The inaction, they said, has perpetuated problems that they claim have resulted in such incidents like the recent fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks in Paterson.

“What it boils down to is that both political parties lack the courage to really make any meaningful police reform,” said Jason Williams, an associate professor of justice at Montclair State University.

Najee Seabrooks

A bill that would allow cities to create civilian complaint review boards was drafted in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Similar bills were introduced in January and March in 2022, but none of them has come up for a vote by the full state Senate or Assembly

“It’s disgusting that it hasn’t gone anywhere,” said Newark activist Larry Hamm, “particularly in light of all the pronouncements by officials, both elected and non-elected, talking about how terrible the death of George Floyd was.”

Williams and Hamm said many public officials pander to the public with rhetoric, rather than action.

“There’s all this smoke for police reform, but no fire in terms of anything that is going to have significant impact,” Hamm said.

Newark launched a civilian review board in the middle of last decade, but the police unions filed a lawsuit opposing the Brick City’s ordinance on the grounds that it conflicted with existing state Attorney General Guidelines for disciplining law enforcement officers.

That case went to the New Jersey Supreme Court, which in August 2020 struck down key portions of Newark’s law, including those that gave the civilian board investigative powers, saying the city ordinance overstepped the powers set by the Legislature.

Our view:Can Najee Seabrooks' fatal shooting be the moment to change Paterson's police? | Editorial

Story continues

Subscriber exclusive:Najee Seabrooks’ death is latest controversy over police role in mental health crises

Where the legislation stands

Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter of Paterson said she was among the prime sponsors of a bill designed to provide cities with the powers the Supreme Court said were lacking regarding civil review boards. The mayors of the state’s three most populous cities — Newark, Jersey City and Paterson — all testified in favor of the bill during committee hearings, Sumter said.

Sumter said her Assembly committee eventually approved the measure. But the legislative leaders never brought the bill up for a full vote and it died during the 2020-21 session.

Sumter said some change were made in the version of the bill introduced during the current legislative session, revisions she said that affected “nuances” of the bill, like whether the review boards should be formed at the county or municipal level.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announcing that the city will move forward to get subpoena and investigatory powers for their civilian review board.

Sumter said New Jersey’s police unions have not expressed any outright opposition to the bill during the legislative review. But she said the unions identified the nuances that needed change.

State police union leaders could not be reached for comment for this story.

Sumter said she has asked the Senate president and Assembly speaker since the beginning of 2022 for the current version of the review board to be posted for a committee vote. As chairperson of a committee, Sumter said she does not have that power.

Neither the president nor speaker outright refused to put the bill up for a vote, Sumter said. Instead, they simply have not responded to her requests.

Paterson Press reached out to Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin — both Democrats — asking why they have not put the civilian review bill forward. Neither responded for this story.

Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly of Paterson, another sponsor of the review board bill, expressed frustration about its lack of progress.

“To me, it just seems like common sense,” Wimberly said. “This would protect governments; this would protect citizens. Why not?”

Asked why the bill has languished, Wimberly said, “Opposition from law enforcement is probably the biggest thing that’s happening.”

Earlier:Lawyer for Paterson cops who shot Najee Seabrooks says they tried to help him

Najee Seabrooks: What the Paterson Healing Collective's director said in his memory

Activists seek new review board effort after Seabrooks' death

Paterson’s Black Lives Matter group cited the creation of a civilian complaint review board as one of its demands on the day after Seabrooks, who was employed as a violence intervention specialist, was killed by police.

Law enforcement sources have said Seabrooks was brandishing multiple knives and lunged at the cops when they shot him. Seabrooks’ friends and family said the police overreacted by entering the apartment of a man having a mental health crisis.

Members of the organization where Seabrooks worked, the Paterson Healing Collective, have asserted that he would still be alive if they were allowed to talk to him during a standoff that lasted for more than four hours on March 3.

Sumter said she hoped the recent tragedy would help create the “political will” to support the civilian review board plan. She said in the past legislators thought they didn’t have enough votes for passage.

“I’m doubling down,” Sumter said of her efforts to get the bill voted on.

Paterson Press asked Gov. Phil Murphy’s press staff if he supports the bill and has tried to get the Legislature to move forward on it. Murphy spokesman Tyler Jones cited what he described as police reform initiatives, including making body cameras mandatory and requiring police-involved deaths to be investigated by the Attorney General and reviewed by a grand jury.

“He has made it clear in the past,” Jones said of Murphy, “that he supports granting civilian complaint review boards subpoena power, and his stance remains the same.”

But the Murphy administration did not say whether the governor applied any political pressure to get the Sumter legislation moving in either chamber of the Legislature.

What the proposed legislation would do

Under the proposed law, members of the review board would be appointed by the mayor and appointees would be required to receive state stipulated training. The board’s reviews would be limited to complaints about police excessive force, and other types of abuse, like offensive language or making misleading statements to citizens during an investigation.

The board would be allowed to review a police department’s Internal Affairs files and be authorized to subpoena witnesses and documents, the proposed law said. The board would issue reports and recommendation to the mayor or police chief.

Law enforcement officials would be required to provide a written response to the board’s recommendations within 60 days, the bill said.

Despite Sumter’s statement that police unions have not openly opposed her bill, social justice activists attribute the lack of legislative action to the influence of law enforcement supporters and suburban white voters.

“This shows you how powerful the unions are,” said Williams, the Montclair State professor, “they don’t even have to raise their voice to have impact.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Civilian Review Board legislation stalled Najee Seabrooks