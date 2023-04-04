Najee Seabrooks: The fatal police shooting of a Paterson activist and its aftermath

Najee Seabrooks, 31, was a violence intervention specialist with the Paterson Healing Collective. He was fatally shot by Paterson police after a four-hour standoff in a Mill Street apartment on Friday, March 3.

Seabrooks' death sparked outrage in Paterson and multiple demonstrations and vigils took place in the days after his death. Seabrooks was remembered for his work with the Healing Collective, an initiative that aims to help victims of shooting and other traumas and is a program of St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

The office of New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin is overseeing an investigation into Seabrooks' death. On March 16, it released hours of body-worn police video and some of the 911 calls Seabrooks and others made March 3.

Advocates, including members of the Healing Collective, Paterson's Black Lives Matter organization and the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, called for a federal probe in the case. In addition, in a March 10 editorial, NorthJersey.com and The Record called for an intervention for the Paterson Police Department, which has been plagued by scandals and a lack of resources for much of the last decade.

Seabrooks was laid to rest on March 18, and calls for action from members of Paterson's activist community continued.

On Monday, March 27, Platkin announced that his office was immediately taking day-to-day operational control of the Paterson Police Department.

Here is a complete look at NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network New Jersey's coverage of the Seabrooks case:

Fewer than 25 people joined in the city’s annual Operation Ceasefire peace march on April 1, a sparse showing that participants attributed to community anger over the recent police shooting of Najee Seabrooks.

In an op-ed, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh announces that the Paterson Police Department would adopt CompStat crime data management and that his office intends to create a civilian advisory board to advise police on all manner of policy.

Story continues

The city’s law department on March 31 refused to make public extensive records from the fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks, including all 911 calls and body camera videos.

The Paterson Healing Collective has been calling for major police reforms since the death of Najee Seabrooks, a PHC violence intervention specialist who was fatally shot by Paterson police on March 3 after an hours-long standoff after he barricaded himself in an apartment at 20 Mill St. in Paterson. NorthJersey.com visual journalist Michael Karas spoke with Liza Chowdhury, project director of the Paterson Healing Collective, a day after the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office seized control of the Paterson Police Department.

Najee Seabrooks during a Paterson Healing Collective healing space event at School 6 in Paterson on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Three days after the state takeover of the Paterson Police Department, the first planning meeting was held for a program designed to send mental health professionals with city cops to crisis scenes. Paterson secured a $550,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant for the so-called “Connect and Protect” initiative early last fall, and city officials spent several months ironing out a preliminary agreement on the use of the funding.

Platkin, resurrected last year as New Jersey’s 62nd attorney general, stunned New Jersey's political and law enforcement establishments by taking over the deeply dysfunctional Paterson Police Department in the wake of mounting public outrage over the March 3 police shooting of Najee Seabrooks.

Mr. Attorney General, you removed the physical barriers erected at police headquarters. Now comes the hard work — removing the real barriers that hold back the policing Paterson deserves.

In an op-ed, members of the Paterson clergy community write that they have been devastated by the loss of Najee Seabrooks, an important community leader with the Paterson Healing Collective in the effort to reduce gun violence in Paterson's neighborhoods and provide the necessary healing in its streets.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office confirmed that it is reviewing a mid-February encounter between Paterson police officers and teenagers in which social justice activists say a cop used excessive force against one of the juveniles. It was not clear whether state authorities had been investigating the incident before March 27, when Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced that his office was taking control of the day-to-day operations of the Paterson Police Department.

NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announces on the steps of Paterson Police Department that the Attorney Generals office is taking control of the department in Paterson, NJ on Monday March 27, 2023.

Can Paterson become Camden? Not long ago, such a question seemed ridiculous. Not now, though. Once thought to be the poorest, most violent city in America and dubbed the nation’s “murder capital,” Camden is now regarded as a national model of police reform. Paterson, which has become the latest American community facing a policing crisis, may soon find itself gazing down the New Jersey Turnpike to Camden for help. In announcing a state takeover of Paterson’s police after years of corruption and questionable killings of residents, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin slipped in a possible telltale prediction of what is to come.

In a city numbed by frequent and often unfulfilled promises of law enforcement reforms, many wanted to hear additional details about the state’s Paterson Police Department takeover plan before they celebrated or condemned the intervention.

NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announces on the steps of the Paterson Police Department that the Attorney General's Office is taking control of the department in Paterson, NJ on Monday March 27, 2023.

In an announcement that stunned city officials and rank-and-file cops, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office seized control of the Paterson Police Department on March 27, taking over day-to-day law enforcement operations in the New Jersey's third-most-populous city. The move came three weeks after the death of Najee Seabrooks.

Watching the police body camera videos of the death of Najee Seabrooks in Paterson raises an important question: Could cops have handled this tense standoff differently? The answer to that question is a resounding “yes,” according to a major study released in late March on a New Jersey-based pilot program that provides police with new tools — and a whole new strategy — when confronting emotionally distressed people such as Seabrooks.

The casket of Najee Seabrooks is carried out of Christian Fellowship Center following his funeral in Paterson on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Seabrooks, a member of the violence intervention group the Paterson Healing Collective, was fatally shot by Paterson police after a standoff while he was barricaded inside an apartment.

The funeral service for Najee Seabrooks at Christian Fellowship Center in Paterson on Saturday, March 18. Seabrooks, a member of the violence intervention group the Paterson Healing Collective, was fatally shot by Paterson police after a standoff while he was barricaded inside an apartment.

Hundreds attended a funeral service for Paterson's Najee Seabrooks on March 18.

Hundreds of mourners paid tribute to Najee Seabrooks at a March 18 funeral for the 31-year-old man whom activists hailed as a peacemaker killed by gunfire from Paterson police after a lengthy standoff.

A still image taken from police body cam released in the Najee Seabrooks case showing moments when officers first arrived at the Mill St. apartment in response to a 911 call by Seabrooks. Here, an officer speaks with two people inside the apartment.

In the early stages of their standoff with Najee Seabrooks, two Paterson police officers stepped aside in an apartment hallway and let the troubled man’s mother, Melissa Carter, speak with him through a closed bathroom door.

Najee Seabrooks had a tragic death — one that is emblematic of the challenges facing Paterson and our country.

Body camera video captured the March 3 standoff between Paterson police and Najee Seabrooks that ended in Seabrook's fatal shooting. Throughout the footage, officers attempted to negotiate with Seabrooks who ultimately lunged at officers, armed with knives, and was shot.

The state attorney general released Paterson police bodycam footage from the shooting of Najee Seabrooks, a specialist at the Paterson Healing Collective. After an hourslong standoff, Seabrooks charged out a bathroom in a Mill Street Apartment and was struck by a burst of five gunshots fired by two Paterson police officers. Those moments were captured in police body camera recordings made public on March 16.

Teddie Martinez, Hospital Based Violence Interventions Coordinator for the Paterson Healing Collective, speaks during a press conference calling for justice for Najee Seabrooks and local and state accountability at 200 Federal Plaza in Paterson on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Seabrooks, a member of the violence intervention group the Paterson Healing Collective, was fatally shot by Paterson police after a standoff while he was barricaded inside an apartment.

Yannick Wood, director of the Criminal Justice Reform program at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, speaks at a March 16 press conference.

Advocates and activists held a March 16 to call for local, state and federal accountability in the fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks.

Just as they are investigating police departments in Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee, the Department of Justice must do the same in Paterson.

In February, the state Attorney General’s Office announced expansion of the ARRIVE Together program, which pairs plainclothes officers with mental health experts to respond in unmarked vehicles to certain 911 calls, setting up partnerships in more than two dozen municipalities across 11 counties.

We present a transcript of a July 2021 interview conducted by Michael Karas and Amy Newman, visual journalists for NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network New Jersey, with Najee Seabrooks, a violence intervention specialist with the Paterson Healing Collective who was fatally shot by police on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Najee Seabrooks talks about working with the Paterson Healing Collective and growing up in Paterson in a 2021 interview with NorthJersey.com. Seabrooks, a member of the violence intervention group the PHC, was fatally shot by Paterson police after a standoff while he was barricaded inside his home.

NorthJersey.com visual journalists Michael Karas and Amy Newman share an interview they conducted with Seabrooks in the summer of 2021, along with a selection of video clips from that interview, which was filmed for "Targeting Retaliation: Stopping the chain reaction of gun violence in Paterson," a NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network New Jersey documentary produced in 2022.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office called for improvements in law enforcement encounters with people in mental health crisis in December 2020, almost 27 months before two Paterson police officers shot Najee Seabrooks. But it remains unclear what changes — if any — were made because of that directive.

Liza Chowdhury, the project director for the Paterson Healing Collective, speaks about Najee Seabrooks, a violence intervention specialist who worked with the Paterson Healing Collective, during a Paterson City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Seabrooks was fatally shot by Paterson police after a standoff while he was barricaded inside his home.

Paterson Healing Collective's Liza Chowdhury talks at a City Council meeting March 14, 2023 about Najee Seabrooks, who was fatally shot by city police.

As protesters voiced their outrage and frustration over the police fatal shooting of Najee Seabrooks, confrontations erupted among Paterson officials during a March 14 City Council meeting.

Najee Seabrooks during a Paterson Healing Collective healing space event at School 6 in Paterson on Friday, May 13, 2022.

A Newark-based social justice group that includes former United States Attorney Paul Fishman and former New Jersey Attorney General John Farmer Jr. among its board members is calling for federal authorities to investigate the Paterson Police Department in light of the Najee Seabrooks killing. Meanwhile, the top official at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center is questioning the way authorities responded to the 911 emergency call that resulted in the fatal police shooting of violence intervention specialist Najee Seabrooks.

Several dozen people protesting the fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks converged March 10 on a restaurant owned by one of the cops involved in the incident, banging and kicking the business’ closed metal security gate.

Protesters demanding justice for Najee Seabrooks and Paterson police on Grand Street in Paterson on Friday, March 10, 2023. Seabrooks, a member of the violence intervention group the Paterson Healing Collective, was fatally shot by Paterson police after a standoff while he was barricaded inside his home.

After the fatal, police-involved shooting of Najee Seabrooks, a rally was held to demand justice on Friday, March 10.

Protesters demanded justice for Najee Seabrooks in a rally on Grand Street in Paterson on Friday, March 10. Seabrooks was fatally shot by Paterson police.

Efforts to create local civilian boards that would investigate allegations of police misconduct have stalled in the New Jersey Legislature for more than two years. Social justice activists assert the lack of progress on those reforms has sent a disturbing message of non-accountability to law enforcement officers. The inaction, they said, has perpetuated problems that they claim have resulted in such incidents like the recent fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks in Paterson.

Najee Seabrooks speaks to students at Al ÒTambuaÓ Moody Academy in Paterson on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

As Paterson continues to grieve the loss of Najee Seabrooks — as it continues to grapple with crime and as its police department grapples with how to move forward — we can only hope his lasting legacy will be one of meaningful change for a city so desperately in need of a new beginning.

A lawyer advising the Paterson police officers involved in the fatal shooting of violence intervention specialist Najee Seabrooks said March 9 that he was confident the New Jersey Attorney’s Office would clear them of any wrongdoing.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on March 8 released the names of the Paterson police officers involved in the fatal shooting of violence intervention specialist Najee Seabrooks.

More than 250 people participated in a March 7 rally to honor the memory of Najee Seabrooks.

Over 250 people attended a rally for Najee Seabrooks after he was fatally shot by Paterson police while he was barricaded inside a Mill Street apartment.

Liza Chowdhury of the Paterson Healing Collective speaks during a Najee Seabrooks rally in Paterson on Tuesday, March 3, 2023. Seabrooks was a member of the violence intervention group the Paterson Healing Collective, he was fatally shot by Paterson police while he was barricaded inside his home.

Liza Chowdhury, the project director for the Paterson Healing Collective, spoke at a vigil on March 7 and remembered Seabrooks' smile and enthusiasm for the work he was doing to help victims of trauma in Paterson.

Earlier cases in Paterson — the deaths of Saulo Del Rosario and Jameek Lowery — included similar challenges at the intersection of policing and mental health.

Participants in a rally for Najee Seabrooks march towards the Paterson Public Safety Complex on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Najee Seabrooks, a member of the violence intervention group the Paterson Healing Collective, was fatally shot by Paterson police after a standoff while he was barricaded inside his home.

With a vigil, a rally and a march, more than 250 protesters expressed their outrage on the night of Tuesday, March 7 over the fatal police shooting of violence intervention specialist Najee Seabrooks.

While mourning the loss of her son in the Friday, March 3 Paterson police-involved fatal shooting, Najee Seabrooks’ mother became the victim of another calamity early Monday morning when a fire badly damaged her home.

Najee Seabrooks

On March 4, social justice activists called for authorities to release immediately police body camera recordings of the incident so that the public would know what happened. Najee Seabrooks’ death prompted the city’s Black Lives Matter group on Saturday to call for the restructuring of the Paterson police department.

Najee Seabrooks, a violence intervention specialist with the Paterson Healing Collective, was fatally shot by a city police officer on Friday afternoon, March 3 after a five-hour standoff while he was barricaded inside his home.

Paterson Press and NorthJersey.com staff who have led this coverage

From Paterson Press:

Joe Malinconico, editor

Darren Tobia, contributing writer

From NorthJersey.com:

Ed Forbes, senior director for news and engagement

Mike Kelly, columnist

Charlie Stile, columnist

Michael Karas, visual journalist

Amy Newman, former visual journalist

Sean Oates, senior director for multimedia

Michael V. Pettigano, video producer

Paul Wood Jr., video producer

Miguel Fernandez, video producer

Ashley Balcerzak, staff writer

Tariq Zehawi, visual journalist

Additional editing support was provided by Dan Sforza, James O'Neill, Joshua Jongsma, Alex Nussbaum, John Connolly, Scott Muller and Debra Waldeyer.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Najee Seabrooks: Fatal police shooting and aftermath Paterson NJ