Najib Balala: Kenyan former tourism minister arrested on corruption charges

Former tourism minister Najib Balala was arrested on Thursday night

A Kenyan former tourism minister has been arrested and taken to court over corruption allegations.

Najib Balala, and other former officials, are accused of inflating the cost of building a tourism college in the coastal county of Kilifi.

They have not commented on allegations they took irregular payments worth $119m (£94m).

He is the first former minister to be arrested since William Ruto was elected last year, vowing to tackle corruption.

Mr Balala served as tourism minister for 12 years in three successive governments.

Detectives say they are searching for more suspects in the case.

