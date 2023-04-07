Naked, bloodied and covered in grease: Florida deputies grapple with burglar, video shows

The chase of a burglar took a strange turn when deputies noticed the Florida man was completely naked, bloody and covered in grease, authorities said. A dip in a pool and a jump on a trampoline were a few stops he took before being captured.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Volusia County Sheriff deputies rushed to a burglary in progress at a home in DeBary, Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities learned Blake Tokman, 34, smashed out the windows of one home to try to get in, then left and broke into another home — both houses were occupied.

When deputies arrived, they spotted him naked in the backyard of the second house. He took off running, jumped in the pool and then climbed out to leap onto a trampoline, the sheriff’s office said.

While he laid flat on the trampoline, deputies say he still resisted arrest. He appeared to be under the influence of substances and covered in wheel bearing grease, peppermint oil and blood.

It took four deputies to get him into custody and three more medical professionals to secure him to a stretcher. Tokman kicked three of the deputies, one of whom suffered a laceration to his arm, the sheriff’s office said.

Tokman was charged with two counts of occupied burglary, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence.