‘The Naked Carpenter’ accused of stabbing police officer with scissors

A naturist, who became known as the naked carpenter, has been accused of stabbing a police officer with a pair of scissors.

Robert Jenner, 48, was arrested in Maidstone on Thursday night, following an incident that resulted in a police officer being airlifted to hospital.

The former soldier appeared at magistrates court at the weekend charged with attempted murder and is next due before Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday.

The police constable, who is in his 50s, was airlifted to a London hospital suffering from a stab wound but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Kent Police said they were called to a house in Albion Place in Maidstone at around 8pm on Thursday following reports of a disturbance.

One neighbour nearby described how she saw at least 30 officers storm an apartment block opposite a car dealership.

The woman said: “It started off with one police car, then they all just swarmed around and ran into the building. It looked very intense.

“An ambulance pulled in and they brought someone out. They then took a second person out, who was in handcuffs and put him in the back of a police vehicle.”

She added: “There must have been seven police cars, a riot van, some unmarked cars and two ambulances. A forensic van came at 11pm, someone went into the building wearing a hazmat suit and then left.”

Kent Police deputy chief constable Peter Ayling said: “This incident shows that policing can, at times, be dangerous and unpredictable.

“In Kent Police any assault on a police officer going about their duty is entirely unacceptable and will be met with the full force of pursuit and investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the officer and his family at this time.”

A Kent police spokesman said: “A man has been charged with attempted murder after a Kent Police officer was seriously injured in Maidstone.

“Patrols were attending an address in Albion Place at around 8pm on Thursday 15 June 2023 when the incident took place.

“The officer, a police constable in his 50s, was airlifted to a London hospital after suffering stab wounds reportedly caused by a pair of scissors. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

“Following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, the Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised a charge of attempted murder against Robert Jenner, 48, of Albion Place, Maidstone.

“He was remanded in custody when he appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 17 June and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 20 June.”

