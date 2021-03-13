Naked child leads to mother's arrest

Mar. 13—HIGH POINT — A High Point mother faces drug charges after High Point police found her small child running almost naked in a park.

When police arrived at the 1812 Pershing St. park at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers found a 5-year-old wearing only a shirt.

Officers visited the child's home at 1814 Pershing St. and conducted a welfare check of other children there. While speaking with the child's mother, Morgaine A. Von Steer-Henderson, 33, officers detected an odor of marijuana, locked down the house and applied for a search warrant. During the search, officers found 18.51 grams of marijuana as well as 5.31 grams of heroin, two properly registered firearms (one loaded and one unloaded), various calibers of bullets and spent shell casings of various calibers.

Steer-Henderson was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the Guilford County Magistrate's Office under a $15,000 unsecured bond.

The Department of Social Services was notified and is investigating. The children are all safe and were placed with their father at another location.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.