Naked Colorado man arrested in parking lot of Waffle House on Frontage Road

Nov. 8—A naked Colorado man was arrested at the Waffle House on Frontage Road prior to reportedly assaulting an officer at the Aiken County detention center.

Armando Binicio Andrea Correale, 39, is charged with one count of indecent exposure. An additional warrant application was submitted for assault on a law enforcement officer.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aiken County officers responded to the Waffle House on Frontage Road in reference to an indecent exposure incident.

An employee asked the suspect to put clothing on after he walked into the restaurant shirtless. After the suspect left, a customer notified the employee that he was "naked in the parking lot," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Officers approached the suspect's vehicle and noted "he was completely naked under the blanket," according to the report.

EMS responded to the scene and stated the suspect was "talking out of his head," said police.

Correale was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he then assaulted a deputy, according to a second incident report obtained from the sheriff's office.

An officer observed the suspect "attempt to pull the door open to the jail hallway and it was locked so he grabbed a black milk crate that was by the intake desk and struck [the deputy] on the side of the head with the crate," according to the report.

Jail staff took [the suspect] to the ground and placed him in a restraint chair in a holding cell "due to his violent behavior," said police.

″[The] officer is fine and back on duty," Capt. Nick Gallam, Jail Administrator, confirmed Monday.