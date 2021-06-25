Naked couple picked up after found squatting in vacant house

Jun. 25—A man and woman found naked in a vacant home were arrested for burglary this week.

Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon responded to a possible burglary in progress June 22, when dispatch advised him two people were inside a vacant house. When police arrived to the residence on Kindle Avenue, Bacon went to the front of the house and Officer Michael Gray and Sgt. Justin Leatherwood made their way to the back door.

As the officers opened the back door, they saw a nude man get out of bed and begin running through the house. The officers instructed William Conrad to stop, but he continued running toward the front door. Gray and Leatherwood then entered the residence and found a naked woman still in the bed. She was told to put her clothes on and was handcuffed.

Meanwhile, Bacon, who was still at the front of the house, was informed Antonia Smaller was in custody. He then heard somebody running inside the house and saw Conrad peering out the front window. The man opened the front door and emerged from the residence, still wearing no clothing. Conrad complied with Bacon's commands to get on the ground and place his hands behind his back.

A witness who called 911 said that he saw two individuals go "between the house and garage at dark."

"He said that no one is living at the house and hasn't been living there approximately six months," Bacon stated in his report. "After he saw the individuals go inside, he called 911 so the house did not get damaged."

Bacon asked the couple how they entered the house, and Conrad told police there was no sign saying he could not be there and that the back door was unlocked. Leatherwood went to retrieve Conrad's clothing, and before giving it back, he removed a large, clear bag containing marijuana. Conrad admitted it was his.

The suspects were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where officers confirmed with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service that they are tribal citizens. Both were booked on tribal charges of second-degree burglary, and Conrad was also charged with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.