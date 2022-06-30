Naked escapee captured after brief run in Parker County field, North Texas authorities say

A Grapevine man who escaped authorities on Thursday morning and then took off his clothes was captured in Parker County, according to a news report and Parker County officials.

Darren Boe, 23, was taken back into custody after he was captured in Parker County just north of Weatherford.

Boe walked away from his work detail just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. He had been at the Precinct 2 barn on Farm Road 1885 when he fled.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office noted on its Facebook page that Boe was last seen in a white T-shirt, orange over-shirt, orange pants and tennis shoes.

Parker County Today reported he was naked when he was captured.

Parker County officials declined to comment further.

Boe was booked into the Parker County Jail on May 28, accused of felony theft of property in Hudson Oaks. His bond was at $15,000 on that charge.

He was in the Parker County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $20,000. He faces a charge of escape while arrested.