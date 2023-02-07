Naked Ga. man cuts victim with a sword because he hit him with baseball bat, police say
Police in Georgia are investigating after a man was attacked by a naked man with sword, according to WALB.
The incident happened on Feb. 2 near the 200 block of Telfair Street in Albany, Georgia.
Police said the victim had a large and deep laceration on his left forearm after checking an empty home his friend used to own.
The victim said a naked man came out of the home and cut him with a sword.
The man told police he was sleeping inside the home when he heard a breaking noise and went to the window to see what was going on. When he got to the window, he put the sword out the window just as a ‘warning’.
Police told WALB the man with the sword said he was hit by the victim who had a baseball bat.
Both men were taken to a local hospital.
It is unclear if either man was charged or taken into custody.
