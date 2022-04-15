Naked Georgia man charged with resisting arrest after saying ‘God told me’ to go nude

The police-radio call was dispatched in the evening hours of March 27 of “a male not wearing any clothes.” The man, it turned out, was 36 and from Atlanta. He was standing in the middle of the street at the intersection of High Falls and Blount roads in northern Monroe County.

A sheriff’s deputy asked the unclad fellow what he was doing. “What God told me to,” the man replied. The deputy instructed the man to place his hands behind his back, that he was under arrest for public indecency. The man, according to an incident report that described the encounter, “tensed up” and refused.

Then the man tried to hit the deputy and kick him. The man was soon handcuffed and jailed on the indecency charge and also an obstruction charge for allegedly resisting arrest. The deputy’s report did not mention why the man was naked.

Dispatches: Two young women alerted the authorities one day in late March that someone’s trailer and truck were blocking a country road. “They stated,” an incident report noted, “there was not enough room to go around it and they honked the horn twice.” They said a man appeared and started yelling and hitting their car. “They stated he was drunk” and may have had other problems. . . . A Macon woman reported the theft of about $30,000 worth of horses to the sheriff’s office in neighboring Monroe County. The March 15 theft complaint was apparently unfounded and its details were murky at best. But the woman was certain that someone close to her had pilfered the ponies. She also wanted to know who the sheriff is because she thought he might be a cousin of hers. He is not. The woman also said that she could not enlist the help of a family member in the matter because, as the report noted, she said, “My daughter-in-law is a biddy.”