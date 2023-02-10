Naked Georgia man steals ambulance, does donuts in parking lot, deputies say

A Georgia man has been arrested after deputies said he stole an ambulance and did donuts in a parking lot -- all while he was high and naked.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said someone called to report a man driving an ambulance aggressively without headlights near Mercer University Drive. Witnesses also reported that he was doing donuts in the ambulance in a parking lot.

The suspect, who has not been identified, led deputies on a short chase before he ran from the ambulance. When deputies caught up with him, they discovered he had active warrants out of Bibb and Douglas counties. They also discovered he was naked and high on narcotics.

The suspect was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving under the influence of drugs, violation of probation, public indecency, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and theft by taking.