Naked gunman kills woman before being shot dead by police, Oklahoma cops say

A naked man sitting outside a Tulsa apartment complex with a rifle in his lap killed a woman before police shot him dead, Oklahoma officials reported.

Police responded to reports of a naked man firing an AR-15-style rifle in an apartment parking lot at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, KTUL reported.

Several vehicles were hit and shell casings were found scattered through the parking lot, Tulsa police said in a news release

When officers arrived, they found the man sitting outside the complex with the rifle in his lap as a woman tried to talk to him, police said.

The woman, reportedly his mother, was trying to calm the man down, according to KTUL.

When a second woman known to the man walked up to him, the man shot her point-blank in the chest, killing her, police said.

Officers opened fire, killing the man, the release said. Police are reviewing video shot by onlookers but did not say what sparked the incident.

