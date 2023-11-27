Man arrested after stripping naked, disrupting iconic Disneyland ride

Disneyland guests on the “It’s a Small World” ride got an unexpected and unwelcome show Sunday when a man stripped nearly naked and got up close and personal with some of the set pieces on the iconic attraction, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department responded to the theme park at around 1:30 p.m. to assist Disney security with the incident.

Video of the streaker obtained by KTLA shows the man, eerily lit in blue, orange and pink lights, walking around nearly in the buff to the sound of Christmas music.

“I am on Small World and there was a streaker, I cannot believe this happening,” Ashley Esqueda posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Disneyland officials told KTLA that the man stepped out of the ride’s vehicle as the attraction was in operation and that park employees stopped the ride as soon as they were made aware of the situation.

“At some point, somebody snapped him outside of the ride … and it looks like he went for the full birthday suit look out in the sunshine,” TMZ reported.

According to Anaheim police, the 26-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Whether or not his clothes, which were seen in a pile on the “It’s a Small World” ride, were returned is unclear.

