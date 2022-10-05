Naked intruder arrested following pursuit in Plains Township

Oct. 5—PLAINS TWP. — A man completely nude entered a residence uninvited, bound a woman to a chair while removing sweatpants she was wearing and stole her vehicle initiating a pursuit that ended in a crash and a foot chase Sunday.

Robin A. Medina De Le Cruz, 19, of Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, was naked when he was arrested by Plains Township police during a search of a wooded area near Pethick Street at about 7 p.m., according to court records.

The woman told police the man was naked when he entered her residence on Blue Bird Court near Jumper Road without knocking before he took her car keys and fled in her vehicle, court records say.

De Le Cruz was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on charges of burglary, unlawful restraint, theft, reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude police and simple assault. De Le Cruz was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman called 911 when a naked man, identified as De Le Cruz, entered her residence without knocking on Blue Bird Court near Jumper Road. He remove the cellular phone from her hands and kept asking for keys.

She told police De Le Cruz dumped her purse on a counter finding her car keys and asked for "clothes." She gave him a blanket he used to wrap his lower body and a jacket.

De Le Cruz pushed the woman onto a chair and used a rope to bound her wrists and a power cord to tie her ankles after he removed her sweatpants he put on, the complaint says.

She claimed De Le Cruz then took several drags from her lit cigarette before exiting her residence stealing her 2007 Nissan.

An officer arriving on scene spotted De Le Cruz leaving the residence where he initiated a pursuit, the complaint says.

De Le Cruz turned onto Jumper Road and then turned south on Route 315 striking a curb and a utility pole near First National Community Bank, police alleged.

Police in the complaint say De Le Cruz fled the vehicle and later arrested near Cabin Armory on Pethick Street. De Le Cruz was naked when he was arrested, the complaint says.