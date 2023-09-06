Naked intruder walks into room with three sleeping kids, California police say

A woman awoke to find a naked stranger inside her home before he walked into a bedroom with three children sleeping inside, California police reported.

The woman’s brother wrestled the intruder out of their apartment at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, El Cajon police said in a news release.

Police responding to the incident found the intruder, who was still in the parking lot, and arrested him, the release said.

The 35-year-old man, who police describe as being homeless, faces charges including burglary and being under the influence of drugs, officers said.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 619-579-331 or leave an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.

El Cajon is about 15 miles northeast of San Diego.

