Naked jogger wearing only running shoes spotted multiple times in Washington, cops say

A naked jogger has been spotted wearing nothing but running shoes multiple times in a Washington neighborhood, police said.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are asking for help investigating reports of a man running naked around the Minnehaha Park-Beacon Hill area.

“These incidents were not reported until recently, but accounts from two witnesses indicate this has occurred several times throughout late summer into December of 2021,” the sheriff’s office said Monday, Jan. 17, on Facebook.

A woman first saw the man running in the early morning during the summer, she told the sheriff’s office. Initially, the man was wearing normal clothes, including shorts and a T-shirt.

“Then, she started to see the male running completely naked except for running shoes,” deputies said. “The male would frequently have a medium-sized dog with him.”

The woman saw the man running with his dog again in December, wearing nothing but shoes, arm sleeves and a headlamp, the sheriff’s office reported. It was about 35 degrees outside.

The woman had been running in the area at the time, and she passed the man several times. Police said she became alarmed when the man’s “actions became more sexual in nature.”

Another person also reported seeing the naked jogger in the area.

“If you have seen this naked male jogging in the Minnehaha Park-Beacon Hill area or have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Humphrey at 509-477-3028,” the sheriff’s office said.

