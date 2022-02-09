Naked man accuse of stabbing dog charged with animal cruelty

A Bremerton man is accused of stabbing a dog early Wednesday near a church, and when questioned, told police he did nothing wrong in the eyes of God.

The 28-year-old man was arrested by police who were called shortly after midnight to the 900 block of Veneta Avenue after receiving reports of a naked man possibly harming a dog. After arriving, an officer found a small kitchen knife as well as blood and a clump of hair.

While speaking to one of the people who had called 911, a black-haired dog ran up to officers and jumped in one of their patrol vehicles.

sirens

“The dog had injuries to its neck, which I later observed to be (a) bloody injury to the throat, however there did not appear to be active or at least severe bleeding,” an officer wrote in court documents.

Chase Connolly, director of animal control for the Kitsap Humane Society, said the dog, named Gideon, underwent surgery following the discovery of his injuries.

"Nothing life-threatening, thankfully," Connolly said.

Officers were then directed to a resident on the 1200 block of 10th Street. The suspect eventually came to the door, naked and said he had just taken a shower.

Near the front of the house, an officer spotted more dog hair. When asked what happened, the man “would say things like he did nothing wrong in the eyes of god, and spoke about Judaism,” an officer wrote.

The suspect’s stepfather identified the dog as his and said the knife belonged at the residence as well.

The man was arrested and on Wednesday was charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with first-degree animal cruelty.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Naked man spotted in Bremerton stabbing dog charged with animal cruelty