Naked man armed with a sword charges at officers and gets shot, Ohio police say

Officers in Ohio shot a naked man charging at them while wielding a sword, police say.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. in Dayton, according to Dayton Police & Fire. First responders were sent to a neighborhood for a report of “an unclothed man with a sword.”

A teenager said he was sitting on his porch with a dog when he saw the naked man.

“I didn’t expect to see that today,” the teen, Gary Winthorb Jr., told WDTN. “The last day of school is tomorrow. There was a lot happening. I haven’t seen much of anything like this before.”

Police said the man charged at officers while wielding the sword, and he was then shot.

Two officers shot him in both legs, the Dayton Daily News reported.

A third officer put tourniquets on the injured man, according to WKEF, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“When we heard ‘bang, bang, bang’ our little chihuahuas were out here, they jumped in our laps scared,” Jodi Schulte, a nearby resident, told the outlet.

Police did not say what charges the man faces.

Naked man found in church fountain ‘baptizing’ himself, Arizona police say

Naked man attacks hotel guests, tries to strangle police officer, Georgia cops say

Machete-wielding man in closed Walmart charges officer and is killed, Indiana cops say