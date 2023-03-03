Naked man arrested at district offices

Mar. 3—A Glynn County School Resource Officer met an unexpected and unclothed visitor early Wednesday afternoon at the new central offices on Altama Avenue, the schools police chief said.

Chief Rod Ellis said SRO Lt. Noreen Meeks was making a routine walk of the old Altama Elementary School building that now serves as the home office for the school system when she entered a portion of the building still under renovation only to find a naked man alone in the construction area. The construction area is segregated from the rest of the building at the moment, Ellis said.

"He had slipped through a door that was left open by a construction crew," he said. "She wasn't expecting to see anything when she made her rounds."

Startled and surprised, the SRO called immediately for backup, prompting a code 3 response by SROs in the area, Ellis said.

The man was allegedly not in a stable mental state and had left his clothes and a few belongings in the construction area.

Officers were able to arrest the man without incident and found a bag of methamphetamine with his belongings, Ellis said.

At no time did the man encounter any other employees or children while on the premises, he added.

Christopher Allen Walker, 33, who was booked Wednesday at Glynn County Detention Center as homeless, was charged with public indecency, reckless conduct, disruption of a public school, second degree burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

"We reminded the folks working on the building to lock up and close all the doors," Ellis said.