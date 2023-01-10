Sheriff’s officials are searching for an unidentified man who shot and critically injured a 24-year-old man in Adelanto.

A 45-year-old man walking nude along Bear Valley Road in Hesperia was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, Hesperia Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a nude man walking around the area of Bear Valley Road and Locust Avenue.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was gone.

They checked the area and located the suspect, later identified as Alejandro Aguirre of Hesperia, hiding in a nearby car wash. A records check revealed that Aguirre is on active parole for indecent exposure.

Aguirre was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, where he remains without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Naked man arrested while walking in Hesperia