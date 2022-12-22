Naked man assaults hotel guests, Georgia police officer, authorities say

A man was arrested after Acworth police say he assaulted several people, including an officer.

On Dec. 18, officers responded to reports of a naked man running around Deerfield Lodge on Lake Acworth Drive screaming, police said.

When the first officer arrived, witnesses said 37-year-old Kelly Michael Holcomb of Dallas, GA, had assaulted other Deerfield Lodge guests.

Police said Holcomb began to fight the officer on the scene before other officers could respond. Once they arrived, Holcomb began to assault them.

Authorities said officers used a Taser after several attempts were made to try and calm Holcomb down.

Holcomb was taken to Kennestone Hospital and later released to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Acworth police said the victims injured in the incident, including the first officer on the scene, were treated at the hospital and released.

It’s unclear how many victims there were in this incident.

The Acworth police officer is expected to return to work this week.

Holcomb was charged with aggravated assault, battery, burglary, obstruction of law enforcement officers and second-degree property damage.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232

