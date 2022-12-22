Naked man attacks hotel guests, tries to strangle police officer, Georgia cops say

A man was arrested after he ran around a Georgia hotel naked, assaulting guests and a police officer, officials say.

Acworth police said an officer responded to Deerfield Lodge for a welfare check on Dec. 18 and was told that a naked man was running around the hotel screaming. The officer learned that the man had assaulted multiple guests at the hotel.

When the officer found the suspect, the naked man began to fight the officer, striking and trying to strangle him, according to a Dec. 22 Facebook post from the police department. Other officers arrived at the scene and the suspect attacked them, too, police said.

Police said they attempted to calm the man, but EMS had to give him a sedative when they arrived.

On Dec. 20, the man was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after being treated at Kennestone Hospital, according to police. He is charged with aggravated assault, battery, forced burglary, obstruction of law enforcement officers and second-degree damage to property.

Several people were injured during the incident, including a police officer, but they were all treated and released, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Acworth is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

