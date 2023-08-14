A naked man became ‘agitated’ while at the ER, Florida cops say. Then came the flood

A Florida man went on a wild, naked rampage at a Naples hospital last week and ended up behind bars.

According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the North Collier Hospital at around 10 a.m. Aug. 5 in reference to a battery on a nurse and “criminal mischief in the emergency room.”

Deputies made contact with the 53-year-old suspect who was “agitated” and “causing a disturbance in the waiting area.”

Witnesses reported that the defendant had “barged into” the ER, pushed a patient, then came up behind a nurse and “suddenly, with great force and violence pushed his head, causing pain and tingling down the spine, shoulders and legs,” according to the complaint.

The man then fled down a hallway and became even more “belligerent and violent,” proceeding to take off all his clothes “for an unknown reason,” police said

Workers got the man into a private room. But things escalated from there, with the suspect “yelling and gesturing” while pulling a high pressure water pipe from the wall, causing the area and other rooms to flood. The entire ER had to be shut down for hours.

When the deputies approached the suspect, he was yelling that he was going to kill them and “determined to attack.” He was Tasered and taken into custody.

The Naples resident, a New Jersey native, is facing a single charge of aggravated battery and four charges of criminal mischief.

The hospital sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage.