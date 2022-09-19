Naked man breaks into Dallas home, then runs through creek to hide in tree, police say

A naked man broke into a Dallas home over the weekend, then fled the scene, went through a creek and hid in a tree before officers arrested him, according to news reports.

No injuries were reported in the Saturday incident, which occurred in the 6400 block of Lange Circle in northeast Dallas.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and he faces a charge of burglary.

Dallas police did not identify the suspect.

Police responded to a burglary call after the residents arrived home and found a naked man in their house.

When they arrived, police found the naked man on the roof of the home, according to WFAA-TV.

The man came down from the roof and ran through a creek behind the house, WFAA reported. Police said the suspect was later found hiding in a nearby tree.