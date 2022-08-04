Naked man crawls onto dock, breaks into neighboring house before being shot, neighbors say

A woman says her husband shot a man after he broke into their house on Cedar Bay Road Wednesday morning.

Action News Jax spoke to several neighbors about what happened.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Somebody was coming off the water, is what she heard, and somebody was shot,” Cayci Edwards said, recalling a phone call she received from her neighbor.

Another neighbor shared video of the man walking onto his dock from the water — naked, and covered in mud. That neighbor says he gave the man a pair of shorts and some water and snacks because he looked unwell.

The neighbor says he asked the man what his name was, but says the man did not respond.

The neighbor showed Action News Jax muddy handprints on his garage door, and said it appeared the man kicked it and attempted to pry it open before bolting down the street.

Another neighbor a few doors down who also spoke to Action News Jax off camera said the man broke into her home while she and her husband were there. She said he stole $400 dollars in cash before exiting out the front. That’s when she says her husband followed the man out and shot him.

Related: Investigation underway after police say person found with gunshot wound near Imeson Park

Neighbors say police were on scene at that point.

In a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, JSO said officers responded to a suspicious person call from several neighbors. Police said one person was in surgery for a gunshot wound and another was in custody.

The neighbor whose house was broken into says her husband is a good man who helps anyone in need. She said she’s shocked by the whole incident.

She added that she wishes the man would’ve just asked for help; she says she and her husband would’ve gladly given him the $400 dollars he stole.

In the meantime, Edwards will be taking added security measures to keep her family safe.

“Especially for my husband, because he’s handicapped, and he’s not able to really defend himself unless I’m there,” she said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.